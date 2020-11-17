1/
Roger K. Steil
Roger K. Steil

Born to Life Nov. 14, 2020, age 85 years.

Loving father of Kathryn (Robert) Linneman, Linda Steil, Robert (Lynn) Steil, John (Heidi) Steil, and the late Michael Steil. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave. in Whitefish Bay.

Attendees are asked follow current COVID-19 safety protocol.

Private Inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial to an Animal Rescue organization of your choice would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
