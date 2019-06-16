|
Bloomfield, Roger L. Born to Eternal Life on June 12, 2019, at age 82. Beloved husband of Dearles Yvonne. Loving father of Camille (George) Riley, Missy (Shawn) Hallahan, Matt (Michelle) Bloomfield, and Erik (Janet) Bloomfield. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Warren (Mary) Bloomfield. Also loved by other family and friends. Roger was a proud Mason and Air Force veteran. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, from 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019