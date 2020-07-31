over 60 years ago I used to babysit for Fran and Roger. This was even before Robbie was born. We have so many good and fond memories. Take care Joanie,Roger,Ricky and Robbie. Your dad is in a better place and reunited with your mom. Hold up on the cards and many fun times we had. We will always remember you with a smile. Our prayers are with you. love Lloyd(Emmett) and Joanie Hicks. Peace be with You.

Joan Hicks

Friend