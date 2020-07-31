Roger Lee Gagliano, Sr.
Cudahy - Entered Eternal Life on July 26, 2020. He was third of four children born to Charles and Betty Gagliano on June 2, 1935. Born, raised, lived, and passed in Cudahy WI. He is survived by his children Joan (Rick) Wier, Roger (Ann) Gagliano, Richard Gagliano, Robert (Diane) Gagliano, 7 grandchildren (Nicholas, Katherine, Ryan (Jessica), Monica (Josh), Jordan (Andrea), Jaime (Ryan), and Jackie, 9 great grandchildren, brothers Charles and Dennis (Sandi) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded into Eternal Life by his loving wife, Frances of 62 years, his parents Charles and Betty, his sister Dolores, and his granddaughter Jessica. Roger served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Furse, during the Korean Conflict years. After his Navy service, he worked at Ladish in Cudahy where he remained for over 35+ years. Roger loved bowling and wood working. He had been active in the VFW and the American Legion. Special thank you to the Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center team for their wonderful care during life and helping prepare him for a peaceful passing at home. Additional special thanks to the entire staff/owners at Andrea's Restaurant in Cudahy, it was Dad's and Mom's favorite place to be when not at home. Andrea's made them feel loved and welcomed every time they walked through their restaurant doors. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.