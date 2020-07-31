1/1
Roger Lee Gagliano Sr.
1935 - 2020
Roger Lee Gagliano, Sr.

Cudahy - Entered Eternal Life on July 26, 2020. He was third of four children born to Charles and Betty Gagliano on June 2, 1935. Born, raised, lived, and passed in Cudahy WI. He is survived by his children Joan (Rick) Wier, Roger (Ann) Gagliano, Richard Gagliano, Robert (Diane) Gagliano, 7 grandchildren (Nicholas, Katherine, Ryan (Jessica), Monica (Josh), Jordan (Andrea), Jaime (Ryan), and Jackie, 9 great grandchildren, brothers Charles and Dennis (Sandi) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded into Eternal Life by his loving wife, Frances of 62 years, his parents Charles and Betty, his sister Dolores, and his granddaughter Jessica. Roger served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Furse, during the Korean Conflict years. After his Navy service, he worked at Ladish in Cudahy where he remained for over 35+ years. Roger loved bowling and wood working. He had been active in the VFW and the American Legion. Special thank you to the Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center team for their wonderful care during life and helping prepare him for a peaceful passing at home. Additional special thanks to the entire staff/owners at Andrea's Restaurant in Cudahy, it was Dad's and Mom's favorite place to be when not at home. Andrea's made them feel loved and welcomed every time they walked through their restaurant doors. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Robert Puetz
July 29, 2020
over 60 years ago I used to babysit for Fran and Roger. This was even before Robbie was born. We have so many good and fond memories. Take care Joanie,Roger,Ricky and Robbie. Your dad is in a better place and reunited with your mom. Hold up on the cards and many fun times we had. We will always remember you with a smile. Our prayers are with you. love Lloyd(Emmett) and Joanie Hicks. Peace be with You.
Joan Hicks
Friend
