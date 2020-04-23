|
Roger Lee O'Brien (LaFave)
Roger Lee O'Brien (LaFave), 84, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. Originally of Green Bay, Roger relocated to Milwaukee and retired as a Milwaukee Fire Fighter. In his spare time Roger laid carpet and loved spending time in the outdoors with family and friends camping, fishing and golfing, he was a frequent on the Gillespie's fishing show. Roger owned O'Brien's Call Box Tavern in Bay View, and built a home on the Embarrass River in Caroline, where he lived until he and his wife moved to Galena, MO, until Roger's passing.
Roger was the beloved husband of 17 years to Annette (nee Gordon). Beloved father of Linda (John) Roepke, Robert (Julie) O'Brien, Shane (Nancy) O'Brien, Timothy (Debbie Bruss) O'Brien, Brian (Kim) O'Brien, Kevin (Jennifer Jendusa) O'Brien, Jaimie O'Brien, Carolyn (David) Gall. Beloved stepfather of Crystal Zehe, and Michael Wisialowski. Beloved grandfather of Eric Goodman, Sharon Grabowski, Teri Bertram, Sheri Krey, Missy Luedtke, Jaime Sagler, Jake O'Brien, Jordan O'Brien, Ashley O'Brien, Amanda Christian, Ian O'Brien, Devin O'Brien, Katelyn O'Brien, Brooke O'Brien, Rachel O'Brien, Kyle Kitzrow, and Casey Becker, and a legacy of 16 great grandchildren. Further survived by siblings Patricia (John) Wagner, Kathleen Case, Sheila Tylock, and Nancy LaFave.
Preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ann O'Brien, parents Irma (nee Jauquet) and John O'Brien, and Clifford (Frieda) LaFave, son Richard Goodman, and grandson Nicholas O'Brien.
Roger wanted us to celebrate his life and did not want a funeral. A celebration of life will take place at a more convenient time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020