Roger Luna
Roger Luna

Milwaukee - Roger "Chacho", "Rogelio Jr.", passed away May 5th, 2020 at the age of 79.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Diane Luna, parents Rogelio and Isabel Luna, sister Consuelo Cortez, and sister and brother-in-law Liz and Bonnie Garcia.

Chacho is survived by his daughter Robbin (Nick), brothers Raul (Jeanne), Bob (Sherry), sister-in-law Doris (Larry) Ridder, dear friends Mike and Judy Popowycz and his two loving grandchildren, Gregory and Alaina. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he loved very much.

Chacho was such a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and his memory will carry on.

Private interment at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when everyone is able to attend.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Interment
Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
