Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
King, Roger R. Found peace Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Linda Kelley-King for 19 years. Father of Paula (Mike) Goelz and Randy (Nicole) King. Stepfather of Tracy (Mike) Kindschuh and Shaun Meyer. Grandfather of of Max Kindschuh and Faith Kindschuh. Cherished nephew of Lorraine King. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Gertrude (nee Moffatt) King, and brother Russel King. Also survived by othe family and many friends. Visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 2PM to 5PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
