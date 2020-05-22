Roger Smith
Roger Smith

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, May 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Susan Smith. Loving father of Christopher and Matthew. Beloved brother of Larry (Sue). Dear brother in law of Kathleen (the late Hugh) and Paula (Joe). Special uncle of Kelly (Joe) and Alex (Jenni). Roger is also survived by his woofs Oz and Newt and many other relatives and friends.

Private memorial gathering at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
