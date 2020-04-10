Resources
Roger Spottek
Milwaukee - "RJ"

Went home to his Heavenly Father at the age of 83 on the morning of April 9th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Mary of 58 years, his two sons Warren (Bonnie) and Tracey (Renee) and his three granddaughters Brittany (Ben), Samantha, and Alyssa. Preceded in death by his parents Lester and Marian, and brother Brian. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

Roger worked as a machinist at Allis Chalmers and retired after 31 years of service. He went on to volunteer with Wilson Park Senior Center delivering meals. Roger had a passion for aviation, spending time up north hunting with his sons, playing sheepshead, and telling everyone when they did something "wrong".

The family will reach out to loved ones regarding a celebration of life at a later time.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020
