Fox Point - Passed away Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving husband of the late Martha, who he honorably cared for through her illness, lovingly and patiently for over 30 years. Beloved brother of Carolyn (Denny) Kutz and Bonnie (Jim) Guenther. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Roger was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force. After returning he worked at Johnson Controls. He enjoyed being a pilot, skiing, sailing—even sailing from Milwaukee to the Bahamas. Roger was also a member of the South Shore Yacht Club. He enjoyed volunteering at the Milwaukee Sailing Center and the Wisconsin Humane Society. He also was an avid bicyclist, biking over 65,000 miles.

Roger's wishes were to have no memorial service, "I would rather have each person, upon hearing of my death, reflect and remember my life in their own way."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
