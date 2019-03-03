Services
Roger V. Lecey

Roger V. Lecey Notice
Lecey, Roger V. Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 age 89. Loving husband for 65 yrs to Pauline (nee Majkowski). Dear father of Robert (Valeree) Lecey, Gerald (Barbara) Lecey and Kathryn (Paul) Fricke. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM on Sat. Mar. 16 at Lasata Care Center Chapel, W76N677 Wauwatosa Rd, Cedarburg, WI. Visitation Sat. from 10-11 AM. Private interment SWVMC in Union Grove. Memorials to the National Fallen Firefighters Fund www.firehero.org or Lasata are appreciated. Special thanks to Lasata and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
