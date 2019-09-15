|
Roger W. (Wil) Exley Jr.
- - Roger W. (Wil) Exley Jr of Blairsville, Georgia formerly of Mequon, Wisconsin and Alaska passed away September 7, 2019 of cancer at the age of 59.
He is survived by his son, Nick Exley of Madison, Wisconsin and his daughter, Claire Exley of Winona, Minnesota and Judy Exley of Mequon, Wisconsin.
He is further survived by his mother Martha Exley of Mount Dora, Florida and his mother in law Sandy Lanser of Port Washington, Wisconsin along with his sisters, brother, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Wil was a computer specialist who loved outdoors and being active biking, kayaking, camping and hunting. He had been active and involved with his family and will be missed.
Service and burial will be held at a later date at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Clyo, Georgia.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019