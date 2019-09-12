Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
7845 N. River Road
River Hills, WI
Roger Ward


1930 - 2019
Roger Ward
Roger Ward

Rose in glory from this life Sept.1 at age 89. Cherished by family, Roger was pre-deceased by beloved wife of 56 years, June and sons Roger Jr., and Stephen. He is survived by Son, Geoffrey (Valerie); Grandchildren Kierste(Jeff), Sarah, Justin (Aliese), Tyler (Claudia), Whitney (Blake), Alex, Andrew, and Zachary; Great Granddaughters Aubrey, Joey, and Evie. The family has sincere gratitude for the tremendous care Roger received from Seasons Palliative Care. A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills, WI on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.

Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
