Roger William Schenk
Roger William Schenk

Wisconsin Rapids - Roger William Schenk, age 79 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
MAY
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
I knew Roger and was best friends all through high school. We worked together at the Mead Witter building in our high school days. Then I went in the Navy and lost track of him. Those years I spent with him will never be forgotten. R.I.P. my friend.
Bill Coley
May 25, 2020
You will never be forgotten!
Cindy Burdick
May 25, 2020
Roger and I were "bestest" friends for 30 years. He was one of the smartest, honest, most hard working men I have ever known. You always knew exactly what was on his mind, whether you liked it or not. But that is what made him the truest of friends. His encouragement and moral support helped me through some difficult times in my adult life. I "Thank him kindly" for that. I'm sure he is currently fine tuning and test driving his new, heavenly wings. Rest in peace my dear friend. Until we meet again, you will be greatly missed!
Cindy Burdick
Friend
May 25, 2020
Bob Hittner Nebraska

Went to grade school with Roger for a couple of years at St Lawrence school. Roger let me take his early Harley 125 for a spin and we did some hunting.

My condolences to the family.
May 24, 2020
When all of us lived in Madison we spent a lot of time with Roger. He was fun, caring person and was always willing to help us. They only made one Roger! My heart goes out to Becky and the rest of Roger's family. RIP Roger
Pat Wegner
May 24, 2020
We were friends with Roger when we lived in Madison. He was a very nice, caring man and loved to have a good time. My heart goes out to Becky and the rest of Roger's family. RIP Roger
Pat Wegner
