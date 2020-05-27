Roger and I were "bestest" friends for 30 years. He was one of the smartest, honest, most hard working men I have ever known. You always knew exactly what was on his mind, whether you liked it or not. But that is what made him the truest of friends. His encouragement and moral support helped me through some difficult times in my adult life. I "Thank him kindly" for that. I'm sure he is currently fine tuning and test driving his new, heavenly wings. Rest in peace my dear friend. Until we meet again, you will be greatly missed!

Cindy Burdick

Friend