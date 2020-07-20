Roger William WetterauGermantown - Passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Born on his parent's farm one hot summer day, July 24, old Town of Germantown, WI. Parents were Aubrey P. Wetterau and Elsie Schneider Wetterau. Roger is survived by one sister, Diann Schnitzel and a good friend, Beverly Baer Schlafer, cousins and friends. He grew up on the farm, attended a 1-room school in Goldendale from where he graduated.At age 25 he married Joanne Rintleman, daughter of Lottie & Marvin Rintelman. Leaving the farm he worked in Menomonee Falls while attending night school 3 years. His late wife, Joanne, a school teacher for 35+ yrs, preceded Roger in death July 26, 2000.Roger was a printer and worked for Schinner's Publications, Brookfield where he spent 30+ yrs. He was also a professional photographer doing news work as well as professional photography. A collection of Nikon rangefinder cameras was once his pride and several times visiting Nikon Optical Co., Tokyo, Japan. On Nikon's anniversary celebration, Feb. 2004 he was invited by Nikon Historical Society to join them in Tokyo.Having no children, Roger and Joanne traveled around the world several times. After retirement they spend Jan. vacation time in Jamaica. He often spoke of his most memorable trip crossing the ocean on the QE-2 and returning from Paris on the Concorde at almost 2-1/2 times the speed of sound to JFK in 3hrs. 18 minutes. Other vacation time was spent at Clear Lake, Manitowish Waters, WI boating and snowmobiling.In later years he was active in Masonry, as secretary of Lincoln Lodge #183 F&AM and a 50 yr. member. Also a member of Eastern Star where he held several offices. Roger and Joanne were members of Dairyland Theatre Organ society as well as members of St. Francis Episcopal Church, Menomonee Falls.Visitation will be held 9AM-10:30AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK FAMILY CENTER NORTHWEST CHAPEL (12875 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI 53005), with a Masonic Service to follow at 10:30AM and Christian graveside service at 11AM.