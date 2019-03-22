|
Pokrass, Roger Yale Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rosemary "Roey" Pokrass, passed away in Mequon, WI on March 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Cherished father of Ellen M. Wagner and Andrew S. Pokrass (Sharon Madnek). Loving grandfather of Robert and William McCarty; Mollie, Sydney and Sam Pokrass. Roger was modest, devoted to family and friends, always active and constantly learning. Graveside burial service, Sunday, March 24th at 11:00 AM, Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Shiva at 1:00 PM, Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Pt. Washington Rd., Fox Point. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Community Center for the benefit of the Roger and Rosemary Pokrass "Get Fit" Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019