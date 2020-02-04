|
Rolan Davis
On January 30, 2020 Brown Deer lost a longtime member of its community. Rolan Davis, better known by friends, family and bar patrons as "Rollie," went Home at the age of 89.
In addition to his parents Henry and Beulah, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings and his daughter Linda. He is survived by his children Pam and Russ (wife Dina) and his extended family Sharon and Jeff and their children Sean and Matt (Bugsy). He was much loved by 7 grandchildren, Brett, Nicole, Natalie, Mateo, Mireya, Natasha and Courtney and 7 great grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Noah, Dominic, Owen, Madyson, and Violet.
Rollie grew up from humble beginnings on a small farm in rural Louisiana. At an early age he enlisted in the army and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. After the army Rollie moved to Milwaukee where he opened an automobile service station. In 1972 he bought a tavern from Fritz Adams and named it Rollies. The rest is history!
His family remember him as generous, fun loving, hardworking and dedicated.
Because Rollie touched so many lives there will be 3 casual celebrations.
Saturday, February 15th
(Wear your Rollies shirt if you like!)
Hubbard Park Lodge 10:30am -12:30PM - memorial at 11:30 AM 3565 N Morris Blvd.
Conejitos 1-4pm share your favorite Rollie story over margaritas and food 539 W Virginia St.
Rollies Tavern 5-8pm for the final fiesta
7751 N Teutonia Ave.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020