Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
La Belle Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Krickhahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland A. "Rollie" Krickhahn


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland A. "Rollie" Krickhahn Notice
Roland "Rollie" A. Krickhahn

(2-8-1929 - 11-19-2019)

Roland A. "Rollie" Krickhahn, age 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Rollie was born in Milwaukee to George and Irene (nee Hintz) Krickhahn. Soon after they made their home in Oconomowoc.

He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene, for 65 years; children, Lori (Karl) Skadowski of Cypress, TX, Jeff Krickhahn and Carol Reise-Schouten of Delafield; and grandchildren Ben, Elizabeth (Brian) and Nicole.

A Celebration of Rollie's Life will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 25th at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with service to follow. Burial will be held at Noon on Tuesday, November 26th at La Belle Cemetery, with Military Rites accorded, with a luncheon to follow at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S Main St, Oconomowoc, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dr. Martin Luther Church, would be appreciated. Rollie's family would like to express a special thank you to Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline