Roland "Rollie" A. Krickhahn
(2-8-1929 - 11-19-2019)
Roland A. "Rollie" Krickhahn, age 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Rollie was born in Milwaukee to George and Irene (nee Hintz) Krickhahn. Soon after they made their home in Oconomowoc.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene, for 65 years; children, Lori (Karl) Skadowski of Cypress, TX, Jeff Krickhahn and Carol Reise-Schouten of Delafield; and grandchildren Ben, Elizabeth (Brian) and Nicole.
A Celebration of Rollie's Life will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 25th at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with service to follow. Burial will be held at Noon on Tuesday, November 26th at La Belle Cemetery, with Military Rites accorded, with a luncheon to follow at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S Main St, Oconomowoc, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dr. Martin Luther Church, would be appreciated. Rollie's family would like to express a special thank you to Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019