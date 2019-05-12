Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
Roland B. Groddy

Groddy, Roland B. Passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, age 86. Loving husband of Sandra Groddy for almost 59 years. Proud father of Steven (Beth) and Kelly Groddy. Cherished grandpa of Hillary (Travis) Bashaw and Ben (Yeni) Groddy. Preceded in death by his parents Linda Groddy and Bernard Grodzinski. Roland was a graduate of U.W.-Milwaukee and Marquette University. He was an Elementary school principal in Kewaskum, Two Rivers and Wauwatosa. He was also a teacher in Milwaukee. He was known for his love of family, friends and a sense of humor. Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home, on Tuesday, May 14, at 4PM. Gathering time to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to or Our Savior's Lutheran Church-Music Hartland, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
