Milwaukee - Passed away suddenly on February 26, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband for 47 years of Donna. Cherished dad of Laura (Brandon) Sumiejski and Proud Papa of Cecelia and Layla. Father of Angela. He was a retiree of Trusted Media Brands, Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7th at 12:00 NOON at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. ALEXANDER SITE 1568 W. Holt Ave. Visitation AT CHURCH from 11:00 to 11:45 A.M.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
