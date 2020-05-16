Roland E. MichaelsMilwaukee - It is with great sadness that the family of Roland Michaels announces his passing on May 3rd, 2020, at the age of 75 years. He will be lovingly remembered as "Dad" by his children: Jeanne (Bob) Muret, Craig (Lindsey) and Janell (Brian) Volk. Roland will also be affectionately remembered by his four grandchildren: Marek, Josie, Elise and Argus, and numerous grand-doggies. Son of the late Ralph and Ella Mae (nee Kegley), he is also remembered by his siblings, Floyd, Mary Klesjmit, Grace Gorecki, Mike, Pat and Betty (Brian) Karnes. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon and Ralph "Guy" Michaels, and sister, Jeri Jankoski. Roland is a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably with the 58th Transportation Battalion - 241st Transportation Company. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at a future date when friends and family can gather to share in his memory. He will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.