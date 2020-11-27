Roland HunkinsMukwonago - Was born into eternal life on November 25, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years Sandy Hunkins; loving father of Melissa (Victor) Graham and the late Michael Hunkins; proud grandpa of Hunter Hunkins and Brayden Graham; caring brother of Russ Hunkins, Teenie (Lauri) Hunkins, Ryan (Sheila) Hunkins, and Chip (Debbie) Hunkins. He is further survived by a special nephew J.R. Hunkins, other relatives and friends. Roland was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marie Hunkins, and brothers Ronald and Royal Hunkins.Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5 PM. Private family burial will be held at Jericho Cemetery.