1/1
Roland Hunkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Hunkins

Mukwonago - Was born into eternal life on November 25, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years Sandy Hunkins; loving father of Melissa (Victor) Graham and the late Michael Hunkins; proud grandpa of Hunter Hunkins and Brayden Graham; caring brother of Russ Hunkins, Teenie (Lauri) Hunkins, Ryan (Sheila) Hunkins, and Chip (Debbie) Hunkins. He is further survived by a special nephew J.R. Hunkins, other relatives and friends. Roland was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marie Hunkins, and brothers Ronald and Royal Hunkins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5 PM. Private family burial will be held at Jericho Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved