Roland L. "Rolly" Acker
Milwaukee - Called home to the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Wierzba). Dear father of Bob (Mary Ellen), Janet (Paul) Knudson, Mike (Mary), Sue (Jim) McGinley, Jim (Pam), Jack (Layne) and Bill (Lisa) Acker. Loving grandfather of Scott (Amanda), Kim (Alex), Elizabeth (Francois), Alexandra, Luke (Anna), Kate, Joe, Erin (Hunter), Lauren, Nick (Kristina), Julie (Brad), Kevin (Erin), Steve, Maida, Cale, Roan, Cole, Ben and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Emeline, Luca, Eva and Luca. Brother of Elden (Mary) Acker and Karen (Clay) Kozlowski. Brother-in-law of the late Gerald Wierzba, the late Mary Ann (the late Donald) Brandhagen, Audrey (Edward) Gorski and Tom (the late Rosi) Wierzba. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at OUR LADY OF LOURDES (3722 S. 58th St.) from 9AM to the time of Mass at 11AM. Interment to follow at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Franklin. Rolly retired from Caterpillar Tractor where he worked for over 20 years. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Clifden Court. In lieu of flowers memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes or to St. Thomas More High School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019