Hilger, Roland R. "Mr. BMX" Age 86 years, of Lake Mills, formerly of Menomonee Falls. Sunday, July 7, 2019. Dear father of Robbie (Mary) Spiegler. Papa of Brooke and Stephanie. Brother of Ruth Ann (John) Gamerdinger. Dear friend of Warren and Sharon Granke. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16 at the funeral home from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial Wednesday 12 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tomah, WI. Rollie was the former owner of Classic Bike Shop in Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019