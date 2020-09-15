Roland R. Senderhauf
Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on Monday, September 14, 2020, age 85 years. Loving husband for 62 years to Loretta (nee Lund). Beloved father of Debra (Carey) Wells and Lynn (John) Bontempo. Proud grandpa of James (Katherine) Bontempo, Melissa (Jeffrey) Nyklewicz and Katie (Nicholas) Hartung. Dear great-grandpa of Charles, Roland, Riley, John, Theodore and Alexander. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Roland retired from the City of Milwaukee after 38 years and a lifetime member of Christ Church U.C.C. A thank you to Dr. S. Misra, the Ascension Hospice team and nurse Sarah 6 floor south at St. Francis Hospital for their compassionate and dedicated care for Roland and his family.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private interment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
or Christ Church U.C.C. in Bay View are appreciated.