|
|
Roland V. Salin
Franklin - Passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Horle). Loving dad of Cindy DuLong and Cathy Salin. Dear grandpa of Jennifer (Marvin) Hooker, Leslie (Griffin) LaFleur and Karlie (Chuck) Hippman. Loving "G-pa" of Raymond, Olivia, Evelyn, Ava, Kaden, Lillee and Adam. A visitation will be held on Saturday January 25 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am until 12pm followed by a memorial service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Viper Ride.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020