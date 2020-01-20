Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
More Obituaries for Roland Salin
Roland V. Salin

Roland V. Salin Notice
Roland V. Salin

Franklin - Passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Horle). Loving dad of Cindy DuLong and Cathy Salin. Dear grandpa of Jennifer (Marvin) Hooker, Leslie (Griffin) LaFleur and Karlie (Chuck) Hippman. Loving "G-pa" of Raymond, Olivia, Evelyn, Ava, Kaden, Lillee and Adam. A visitation will be held on Saturday January 25 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am until 12pm followed by a memorial service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Viper Ride.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
