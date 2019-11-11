|
|
Rolf K. Jaegersberg
Big Bend - Died peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Age 88. Husband of the late Irmgard (nee Lange) Jaegersberg. Father of (the late Elke (Scott) Bauman) and Ulf (Julia) Jaegersberg. Proud grandpa of Isabella, Sofia, and Nicholas Jaegersberg. Brother of Doris (Josef) Ridder and Otto Jaegersberg. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.
While Rolf loved his homeland of Germany, his family followed his career that spanned chemist jobs in Switzerland, Canada, Kentucky and finally to PPG Industries in Oak Creek where he remained until his retirement, which was filled with time fishing on Lake Michigan, hunting, curling, golfing, and enjoying travels to many countries with his wife and family.
Gathering at the Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019, 4-7PM. Remembrance at 5PM.
Memorials appreciated to the Salvation Army.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019