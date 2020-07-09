1/1
Rolf Meyer
Rolf Meyer

Passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Age 84. Father of Bryon (Mary), Michael (Kristen) and Linda Meyer. Loving brother of Herman, Mildred Vento and Dolores Trautwein. Grandfather of 3 and Great grandfather of 4. Former husband of Marion Meyer. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in dedath by his parents Hermann and Ella and 3 sisters.

Memorial Gathering at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave; West Allis, Wednesday, July 22, 10-10:45AM. Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery at 1PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 19, 2020.
