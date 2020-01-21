Resources
Greenfield - Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. He loved his family above all else. Loving and devoted husband to Roselyn. Proud and caring dad to Paul, Rose (Glenn) & Linda (Greg). Cherished grandpa of Lia (Matt), Kristi (Eric), Jamie (Josh), Kristen, Kevin, Brittany, Mary, Mitchell. Great grandpa of Erica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23rd at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH 12700 West Howard Ave. at 6:00 P.M. Visitation AT CHURCH from 4:00 to 5:45 P.M. Private Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

God saw that he was getting tired, so he put his arms around him and whispered come with me.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
