Roman Aloise Thiel



Roman Aloise Thiel, age 98, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Stoney River Assisted Living Facility in Marshfield, WI. Roman was born in Sherwood, Wisconsin on January 1, 1922, the first son of John and Margaret Thiel. Because of the COVID Pandemic, a memorial service for Roman is being planned for mid-September of this year. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, P.O. Box 147, Marshfield, WI 54449. Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield, WI is handling the arrangements for the family.









