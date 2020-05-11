Roman Aloise Thiel
1922 - 2020
Roman Aloise Thiel

Roman Aloise Thiel, age 98, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Stoney River Assisted Living Facility in Marshfield, WI. Roman was born in Sherwood, Wisconsin on January 1, 1922, the first son of John and Margaret Thiel. Because of the COVID Pandemic, a memorial service for Roman is being planned for mid-September of this year. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, P.O. Box 147, Marshfield, WI 54449. Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield, WI is handling the arrangements for the family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
May 12, 2020
Joseph Ciske
