Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2301
For more information about
Roman Gundrum
Roman H. Gundrum Notice
Gundrum, Roman H. age 103 of West Bend, June 29, 2019. Loving husband of the late Virginia (nee Bachmann). Dear father of Robert (Iva). Proud grandfather of Annette Herbert and Ronald (Kathleen) Gundrum and great-grandfather of Breanna and Zachary Herbert and Alissa and Rachel Gundrum. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Fri, July 5th at 11:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. Visitation Friday, at the church from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated. SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" 629 Cedar St West Bend (262) 334-2301 www.schmidtfuneralhome. com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
