1/1
Roman Olecki
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roman Olecki

Milwaukee - Roman Anthony Olecki, born 15 Dec 1926, passed away on 20 Aug 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by Dolores, his loving wife of 69+ years. Further survived by his sister Annie, nephews and cousins. Devoted father to Jim , and Judy, grandpa to Amber, Michael, Steven, and Andrea, and 6 great-grandchildren. Born and raised on Milwaukee's South-Side with 2 brothers and 8 sisters. Roman graduated from Boys Tech High School, served in the U.S. Navy during WW2, supported youth sports, retired from The Allen-Bradley company after 38 years, church-goer, member of The Knights of Columbus, gardener, and avid fisherman. Roman had a wonderful life with everlasting stories shared with many great friends, relatives and neighbors. Roman will be dearly missed and remembered by all. The family is planning to have a small private gathering in the future.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved