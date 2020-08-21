Roman OleckiMilwaukee - Roman Anthony Olecki, born 15 Dec 1926, passed away on 20 Aug 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by Dolores, his loving wife of 69+ years. Further survived by his sister Annie, nephews and cousins. Devoted father to Jim , and Judy, grandpa to Amber, Michael, Steven, and Andrea, and 6 great-grandchildren. Born and raised on Milwaukee's South-Side with 2 brothers and 8 sisters. Roman graduated from Boys Tech High School, served in the U.S. Navy during WW2, supported youth sports, retired from The Allen-Bradley company after 38 years, church-goer, member of The Knights of Columbus, gardener, and avid fisherman. Roman had a wonderful life with everlasting stories shared with many great friends, relatives and neighbors. Roman will be dearly missed and remembered by all. The family is planning to have a small private gathering in the future.