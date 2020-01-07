|
Roman Stachowski
Milwaukee - Reunited with his beloved wife Frances on January 3, 2020 at the age of 101. Loving father of Barbara (Jamie) Olson and Michael. Devoted grandfather of Ricky (Erin), Ann, John (Kathy), Bobby, Jimmy (Marlo) and Brian (Denise). Great Grandfather of Hannah, Aaron, Will, Ella, Danny Jr. and Miriam. Father in law of Danny Sr. Brother of Alvin (Rosemarie) Stack. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roman was preceded in death by his daughters, Marcia and Sharon and his siblings, Eugene, Edmund, Harry, Leonard, Stanley, Delphine, Margie and Jeanie. SPECIAL THANKS to St. Croix Hospice, Villa St. Francis and Hales Corners Care Center for their loving care A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 A.M. AT SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 3635 South KK Ave. Church visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020