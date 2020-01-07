Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
3635 South KK Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
3635 South KK Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Stachowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman Stachowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman Stachowski Notice
Roman Stachowski

Milwaukee - Reunited with his beloved wife Frances on January 3, 2020 at the age of 101. Loving father of Barbara (Jamie) Olson and Michael. Devoted grandfather of Ricky (Erin), Ann, John (Kathy), Bobby, Jimmy (Marlo) and Brian (Denise). Great Grandfather of Hannah, Aaron, Will, Ella, Danny Jr. and Miriam. Father in law of Danny Sr. Brother of Alvin (Rosemarie) Stack. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roman was preceded in death by his daughters, Marcia and Sharon and his siblings, Eugene, Edmund, Harry, Leonard, Stanley, Delphine, Margie and Jeanie. SPECIAL THANKS to St. Croix Hospice, Villa St. Francis and Hales Corners Care Center for their loving care A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 A.M. AT SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 3635 South KK Ave. Church visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline