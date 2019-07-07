|
Szocik, Roman Born October 19, 1926. Died June 23, 2019, Preceded in death by wife Nina (La fata) and siblings, Stella, Annie, Emily, and Johnny. Survived by his step son, Jack (Lois) Wojciechowski, Diane (Jeff) Bolton, Susan (Larry) DuPree, Edwin (Carol) Wojciechowski and family. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 3-5 PM at Schramka Funeral Home 13220 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Burial Thursday, July 11 at 11 AM Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 West Nash Street, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019