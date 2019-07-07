Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Szocik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman Szocik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman Szocik Notice
Szocik, Roman Born October 19, 1926. Died June 23, 2019, Preceded in death by wife Nina (La fata) and siblings, Stella, Annie, Emily, and Johnny. Survived by his step son, Jack (Lois) Wojciechowski, Diane (Jeff) Bolton, Susan (Larry) DuPree, Edwin (Carol) Wojciechowski and family. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 3-5 PM at Schramka Funeral Home 13220 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Burial Thursday, July 11 at 11 AM Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 West Nash Street, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline