Greenfield - (Nee Blaschka) Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Roxeann(Neal) Kolaske, Warren(Kay), Lynn(Damian) Drewek. Loving grandmother of Rebecca, Samantha, Danielle and Morgan and step-grandchildren. Great grandmother of Haley, Jace, and Miles and step-great grandchildren. Sister of Larry(Pat) Blaschka of Florida. Sister-in-law of Luella(the late Sid) Kopp, the late Joan(Edward) Couture, and (the late Gerald) Carol Brodeske. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
