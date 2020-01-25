Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Ron Bethia

Ron Bethia Notice
Ron Bethia

Who entered eternal life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 was blessed by his wife of 63 yrs, Sharon, three children (Robert, Ronald Jr, and Lisa), 7 grandchildren and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Ron who was in his 88th year (87 yr. old), among them: it's always a good time for dancing; one can never have too much tape; your day is filled with prospective friends; there is always time to help someone in need - especially to clothe the naked and house the homeless; life is best lived in connection with others.

Ron is reunited with his father, Nick, mother, Josephine and siblings, Sam and Edward.

Private family Services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
