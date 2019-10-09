|
|
Ron Riechert
Milwaukee - Age 60. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on October 5th. Beloved husband of 40 years to Linda (nee Yates). Cherished father of Melissa (Kevin) Maher and Dustin (Alicia) Riechert. Loving grandpa to Riley, his little partner in crime. Treasured brother of Sandi (Bobby) Hale and loving uncle to Morgan and Maci. Proud owner of R & L Flooring. He was an avid outdoorsman. A visitation will be held on Friday October 11th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 4 to 6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019