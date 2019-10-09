Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Riechert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Riechert


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Riechert Notice
Ron Riechert

Milwaukee - Age 60. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on October 5th. Beloved husband of 40 years to Linda (nee Yates). Cherished father of Melissa (Kevin) Maher and Dustin (Alicia) Riechert. Loving grandpa to Riley, his little partner in crime. Treasured brother of Sandi (Bobby) Hale and loving uncle to Morgan and Maci. Proud owner of R & L Flooring. He was an avid outdoorsman. A visitation will be held on Friday October 11th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 4 to 6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline