|
|
Ronaele E. "RONNIE" Katzke
Brown Deer - (Nee Breitwish)
Born to Eternal Life surrounded by her loving family November 12, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger for 62 years. Loving mother of Marie (Hrair) Mesrobian, Susan (Michael) Greis, Roger (Cindy) Katzke, and Betty (Joseph) Brown. Devoted grandmother of Jason Medeiros, Jessica Medeiros, Ryan Brown, Cody Greis, and great-grandmother of Mario Medeiros. Dear sister of Jean (Clyde) Cassell. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday November 16, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 1:00PM at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7152 N. 41st St., Milwaukee, WI. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church appreciated.
Ronnie's deep Christian faith helped her through the many challenges she faced throughout her life. Her favorite times were those spent with her family and friends. Ronnie inspired many with the love and dedication she had of family. Her passions were crafting and gardening.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019