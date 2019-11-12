Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
7152 N. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
7152 N. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronaele Katzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronaele E. "Ronnie" Katzke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronaele E. "Ronnie" Katzke Notice
Ronaele E. "RONNIE" Katzke

Brown Deer - (Nee Breitwish)

Born to Eternal Life surrounded by her loving family November 12, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger for 62 years. Loving mother of Marie (Hrair) Mesrobian, Susan (Michael) Greis, Roger (Cindy) Katzke, and Betty (Joseph) Brown. Devoted grandmother of Jason Medeiros, Jessica Medeiros, Ryan Brown, Cody Greis, and great-grandmother of Mario Medeiros. Dear sister of Jean (Clyde) Cassell. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday November 16, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 1:00PM at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7152 N. 41st St., Milwaukee, WI. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church appreciated.

Ronnie's deep Christian faith helped her through the many challenges she faced throughout her life. Her favorite times were those spent with her family and friends. Ronnie inspired many with the love and dedication she had of family. Her passions were crafting and gardening.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronaele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline