Ronald A. Butenhoff
Ronald A. Butenhoff

Vernon - Entered his forever home on August 19th, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving husband for over 35 years to Betty (nee Ludwig). Caring dad to Ron (Amy), Monique (Gary) Nyman, Mike (Jean), Amy (Brian) Schwabe, Andy Anderson, Al (Brenda) Anderson. Grandfather for 14. Great-Grandfather of 7 and one on the way.

A memorial visitation will be held September 5th, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church (22970 Maple Ave, Big Bend) from 11am-1pm with a memorial service to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
SEP
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
