Grennier, Ronald A. Ronald A. Grennier passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at age 81. Originally from Wisconsin, Ron moved to N. Carolina and then to Arkansas with his wife Sally where he stayed for the remainder of his life; first working as a carpenter/contractor, then chicken farmer before retiring. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Aurea Grennier, brother Don Grennier (Judy), wife Sally (Wood), and Betty Hunt. He is survived by his daughter Georgine Grennier-Kowalefski, Jeffery Grennier, Russell Grennier, Daniel Grennier (Joan): grandchildren Molly and Danny Grennier. Celebration of Ron's life for family and friends is planned on April 12, 2019 starting 6:30 pm at Trysting Place, Menomonee Falls. Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, AR.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019