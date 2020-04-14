Resources
Brookfield - Age 79 years, of Brookfield (and Naples, FL) found peace and eternal life on Saturday, April 11th. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Nelson). Loving father of Jeffrey (Laura), Joseph (Peggy) and Dena. Proud papa of Zachary (Morgan), Zoe and Carson. Dear brother of Patty (Tom) Miller, Jeanie (Jim) Popko, Dick (Gerry), Art (Kathy), Terry (Carole). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to caregivers at Heartis Village and Brighton Hospice of Brookfield.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ron's name to the Parkinson's Foundation are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
