Ronald Alan Mikush
After cheering on the Packers to become NFC North champs with family, Ron Mikush passed away from a previously unknown heart condition on Monday, December 23rd.
Ronald Alan Mikush, age 62 was born on July 16th, 1957 to Joe and Nancy (Orlando) Mikush in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from James Madison High School in 1974, he joined AT&T and rose within the ranks until he retired.
Upon retirement, Ron moved to his beloved lake home on the Cisco Chain in Land O' Lakes, WI. When not fishing (including ice fishing), golfing or playing with his dogs Ron was busy welcoming friends around his table as he was an awesome chef. His fresh fish fries were highly sought after. In his spare time, he worked at the local Marina and enjoyed helping out at Bents Camp Lodge, in their bait shop.
Ron served as a member of the Board of Review for the Town of Land O' Lakes. He was past President of Variety, The Children's Charity, Milwaukee Chapter and was a founding organizer for Richie's Annual Chili Contest benefitting the for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jo Tijan, his adopted siblings, Gregg Willis, Holly Willis-Farrell and Ben Haas, loving uncle to Beau Farrell, Nicholas Farrell, Megan Costello and their children Cooper, Cameron, Finnegan, Rory, Savannah, Davey, Felicity and Duke. He further leaves behind his Uncle Mick, many cousins and Jeffrey and Bobbi Giesie, close friends along with their extended family. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and stepparents.
All are welcome to celebrate Ron and his life on Saturday, January 4th at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. Gathering is from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. with a service immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Town of Land O' Lakes, PO Box 660, Land O' Lakes, WI 54540 with dedication to the Snowflake Family Ice Rink.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019