Ronald Allen Baetje
1959 - 2020
Ronald Allen Baetje

5/30/1959-7/14/2020

Passed away very peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Marcella Baetje, his brother Dale Baetje, his sister Sharon Baetje, his father in law Byron Krueger, and his son Justin Baetje. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy Baetje, daughter Katie Baetje, stepdaughter Melissa Kobbs, 4 grandchildren Paige, Kyler, Alivia, and Kendall, 3 sisters Mary (Gary) Bronecki, Barb (Richard) Fry,and Karen (Gary) Fry, 2 brothers Darrell and Gary (Kay), along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will be gathering together to have a celebration of Ron's life at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
