|
|
Ronald (Ron) Allen Ramaker was born on November 28, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI to the late Allen and Alma Ramaker. He went to heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with his wife and family by his side.
Beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, Ron leaves behind his loving family. Those who remain behind to carry on his love and memory are his wife of 58 years, Ruth, who devotedly cared for him during his long battle with cancer, his children Russ (Amy) Ramaker, Rhonda (Robert) Felice and Rick (Sara) Ramaker; five grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Ramaker, Laura Ramaker, Ryan Ramaker, Zachary Felice, and Brittany Felice. He also leaves behind close-knit extended family including four brothers, Daniel (Karen) Ramaker, Stanley (Bonnie) Ramaker, Phil (Joan) Ramaker, and Wendell (Diane) Ramaker; three sisters-in-law, Beverly Ramaker, Shirley Hilbelink and Frances Te Ronde. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Alma; brother, David Ramaker; and two brothers-in-law, Arthur Vander Waal and Donald Hilbelink. He is further survived by an extraordinary group of dear friends.
Ron was a graduate of Oostburg High School, Sheboygan Teachers College and UW Oshkosh. He received his master's degree in teaching from UW Milwaukee. He dedicated his life to serving others; this included 31 years of teaching fourth, fifth and sixth graders at Brown Deer Schools until his retirement in 1998. He was a truly gifted and influential educator who touched the lives of both his students and co-workers during his years there. Ron also served as an active member of Trinity Community Church in Brown Deer, where he was the longest standing member of the church, and always the first to volunteer in a variety of roles. Ron volunteered at Kid's Hope, mentoring students for multiple years. He also proudly served in the National Guard for six years.
Ron was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports (Go Pack Go) and enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, traveling, spending time with family and coaching girls' basketball and little league baseball teams. He took great pride in his fruit and vegetable gardens and watching his family enjoy cherry pies, grape jams, pickles and zucchini bread. Ron loved to read his newspaper cover to cover in his favorite chair, listening to Bob Eucker on the radio, and sharing stories with his many friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 12:00 pm at Trinity Community Church in Brown Deer with Pastor Bill Flavin officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. A burial will take place at Gibbsville Cemetery in the Town of Lima at 3:30pm.
Memorials in Ron's name may be made to Trinity Community Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Ramaker family with arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019