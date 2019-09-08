|
Ronald & Carolyn Heinz
New Berlin - Ron Heinz passed away from bone cancer on August 24, 2019, and Carolyn Heinz passed away from pancreatic cancer on August 30, 2019. Both of them enjoyed spending as much time as they could with family and both will be missed immeasurably.
Carol is survived by her sisters, Diane (Jerry) Egner and Marie Varriale. She is also survived by her children Steve (Diane) Czarniak, Edward (Kristy) Brantman, Kathy (Rob) Bruesewitz, Jeanne (Paul) Spalding, and Mark (Shelly) Brantman. Ron is survived by Angela (Andrew) Jones and Sarah (Jason) Hubert. They are also survived by their daughter-in-law, Jill Brantman, and are preceded in death by son, Paul Brantman.
They are survived by their 14 grandchildren: Brian (Jennifer) Czarniak, Amy (Jared) Horine, Rachel and Nicole Bruesewitz, Chantel and Bradley Hubert, Jake and Annalese Brantman, Ryan and Joseph Spalding, Brody and Megan Brantman, Aili Jones, and Caylee Brantman, and by their 4 great-grandchildren, Taylen, Chasen, and Ryker Czarniak; and Ellee Horine.
Visitation will be held at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish 201 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee, on Friday, September 13th, 9:30-11:00 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for the Zablocki VA Medical Center. For complete obit/directions text 1856729 to 414-301-6422 or visit funeral home website
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019