Gerke, Ronald C. Born to Eternal Life on April 7, 2019 at age 85. Loving husband of Janice (nee Radtke). Beloved father of Karolyn (Richard) Woods and Joel Gerke. Dear brother of Carol Gabelbauer, Marge Gawronski, Susie (Ken) Kulas and Peg Debron. Fond brother in law to Mary Gerke, Sandra (Eugene) Mushel and Patricia Kryshak. Special friends of Bill and Barbara Fagerland. Ron is further survived by other family and many friends. Ron proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean and Vietnam War. He was a Master Gunnery Sargent. Ron was a dedicated employee at the Milwaukee Railroad. He later retired as the supervisor of security at Brookfield Square. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Arlington Park Cemetery (4141 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, WI) on April 17, 2019 at 1 PM. The Rev. Peter Schmidt will officiate.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019