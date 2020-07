Ronald C. HustonMilwaukee, - Passed away July 17, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 22, 1939, the son of Leroy and Genevieve Huston (nee Peck). He is survived by his longtime partner of 59 years Edward Pavlick and brother Conrad. Ron worked at American Motors / Chrysler plants here for 30 years and retired in 1988.Ron was a kind, gentle, loving person and will be greatly and constantly missed.