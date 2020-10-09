1/
Ronald D. Brock
Ronald D. Brock

Age 82, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. Ronald was born in the Detroit area on Aug. 9th, 1938 to Willard Brock and Mary McGee. After High School he joined the navy and became a barber. When he left the navy, he married his wife Barbara and started a hair salon called the Lion's Den in the Detroit area. Later they divorced. He found the Lord and became a missionary.

Ron Brock was a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ and a relentless warrior for the unborn. He served with Operation Save America and the Missionaries to the Preborn. He ran his race well. Ron is an inspiration to all who endeavor to save the lives of the most innocent among us. His truth truck was seen all over America.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Jubilee Christian Family Church, 3639 W. Ryan Rd., Franklin, WI. Burial will follow at Oostburg Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
