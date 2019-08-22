|
McMullen, Ronald D. "Red" Age 82, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years of Nancy (nee Larson). Dear father of Ron Jr. (Margaret), Michael (Elaine), Mark (Katie), Sue Ann (Bob) and Tina. He is further survived by his sons by marriage James and Dean Locke, his first wife and mother of his children Darlene N., 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as other relatives, many friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Friday (tomorrow) August 23, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. To receive complete obituary/directions text 1855608 to 414-301-6422 or visit funeral home website. "Cancer didn't win!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019