Ronald Damon Santilli, D.D.S.
August 16, 1946
-
June 3, 2020
~
A gentleman
and
A gentle man
~
Happily married to his beloved wife "Patty Ann" for 38 years with whom he enjoyed entertaining, traveling, biking, xc skiing, hiking, kayaking and beating her at canasta.
Ron loved all his Italian relatives especially his siblings Dr. Dennis (Judy), Dr. Robert (Gloria), Daryl (Vicki) and his dear sister Susan. He loved all his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews especially Mason and Rachel.
Known for his puns, jokes, quips and stories, he had the uncanny ability to remember a joke and slip it into the conversation all while entertaining his VA Hospital dental patients, MATC Dental Hygiene students and Marquette University School of Dentistry students and faculty.
He cherished his many, many friends especially Dr. William (Louise) Schuckit, Brent Gregory, Dr. Jay (Debbie) Mackman, Dr. Pete (Jodi) Colosimo, Dr. Scott (Kate) Lewis, and Dr. Michael (Rochelle) Layde, Bill (Lorraine) Buehler, Jim (Mary) Nugent and Chuck Henderson.
Known as Mr. Fix-It, he also knew how to relax at Marquette Theater, MSO concerts (always with his eyes closed), his Men's Book Club, Couples Book Club, Bible Study Group, Friday Night Faith Group, Gourmet Club, Jabberwocs, and lots of movies. He was the "Coupon King" of all shoppers here and there. And he couldn't pass up a Kopp's custard cone of chocolate and raspberry.
His generosity extended quietly to many people, groups and organizations. He was generous with his love, his actions and his thoughts and he was admired for his humility. He led a blessed life.
Predeceased by his loving parents Natalie and Michael Santilli, his "second mom" Aunt Ida and his oldest brother Dennis.
In Ron's honor please make a donation to your favorite charity.
A private family service will be held at St. Eugene Catholic Church. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.