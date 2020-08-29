Ronald E. Ahlensdorf, Jr.
Oak Creek - August 14, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Loving father of Dalton. Dear son of Ronald E. (Sue) Ahlensdorf, Sr. and Christine Kautenburg. Beloved grandson of Rosemary Schwamb. Dear brother of Kelly (Michael) Kolodzinski and Katie (Ethan) Fink. Also survived by niece Brittany Kolodzinski, nephew Clayton Kolodzinski, girlfriend Melissa M. Rodriguez, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents: Evelyn Robinson (Great-Grandmother), Edward "Sonny" and Betty Ahlensdorf and Harold "Bud" Schwamb; and step-father, Gary Kautenburg. Ron was the President of Summit Valuation Solutions. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Alliance of Mental Illness of Greater Milwaukee (namigrm.org
) would be appreciated.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 29 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 1:00 PM until the time of Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM.